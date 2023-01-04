LA CROSSE — Gail Lillian Beyer, 87, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Hillview Health Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 9, at 1:00 p.m. at the Roncalli Newman Center, 1732 State Street, La Crosse. Father Billy Dodge will officiate and entombment will be in the Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from Noon until time of services.