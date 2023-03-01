SPARTA—Gale J. Rugg, 84, of Sparta, died Monday, February 27, 2023 at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at United Methodist Church in Sparta with Reverend Loretta Waughtal officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100 of Sparta, will be in Cataract Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, and from1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, at the church. Online condolences may be offered at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.schanhoferfh.com

