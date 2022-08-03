VIROQUA—Gale L. Olson, age 82, of Viroqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born in the Town of Franklin on June 2, 1940, to Earl and Nora (Halverson) Olson. He grew up and was raised in the valley at Hinkst Hollow. While growing up on the family farm, he worked on the farm, trapped, and worked in the tobacco fields. He attended Weber School until the 8th grade. On March 16, 1963, Gale married Janice Dahl and had their reception at Zion Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, Gale and Janice moved to Janesville where he worked at Rock River Cotton Company. In 1969, Gale and Janice moved back to Viroqua where he worked at the Tobacco Warehouse and raised tobacco. Gale had a passion for working on old cars and tractors. He enjoyed Polka music and cherished time spent with his family. He will be sadly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Janice; four sons: Ricky (Dawn) Olson, David (Wendy McKittrick) Olson, Terry (Sheila) Olson, and Mark (Amy) Olson; seven grandchildren: Ryan Olson, Megan Olson, Ashlee Olson, Kirsten, Kali, and Katrina Olson; his sisters: Linda Fish and Nancy Fish; his brothers: Howard (Mary Meiners) Olson, Jerald Olson, and Loren Olson; his brother-in-law, Edward Nash; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Maynard Olson; his sister, JoAnn Nash; sister-in-law, Gloria Olson; and infant grandson, Adam Lee Olson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

A Funeral Service was held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Gale was laid to rest at the Liberty Pole Cemetery. A reception was held at the funeral home following the burial. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Gale’s family would like to thank the staff members at the Vernon Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, the Viroqua First Responders, and the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Your care and compassion will always be remembered.