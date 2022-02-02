 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gale W. Meyer

Gale W. Meyer

SPARTA—Gale W. Meyer, 79, of Madison, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UW Health in Madison, WI.

Gale is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins along with a special friend, Barbara Melchert. He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Susan Meyer; brother, Elmer (Ellen) Meyer; and sisters: Esther (Joe) O’Neil and Lillie (Roy) Pfaff.

According to his wishes, there will be no celebration of life, just a short private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News