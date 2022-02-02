SPARTA—Gale W. Meyer, 79, of Madison, died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at UW Health in Madison, WI.

Gale is survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins along with a special friend, Barbara Melchert. He was preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Susan Meyer; brother, Elmer (Ellen) Meyer; and sisters: Esther (Joe) O’Neil and Lillie (Roy) Pfaff.

According to his wishes, there will be no celebration of life, just a short private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, Sparta. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.