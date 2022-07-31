Galen Wesley Olson was born August 31, 1933, in Spring Grove, Minn. He was the third of four children to John and Clarice (Thompson) Olson. Galen grew up in La Crescent and La Crosse and graduated from Central High School in 1951. He worked as a carpenter until joining the United States Army in 1954, where he served in an engineering division in Newfoundland, Canada.

In 1957, Galen enrolled at UW-Stout and graduated with high honors with a degree in industrial arts. For the next several years Galen worked in carpentry, cabinet-making, and metal fabrication and installation. Galen then started at ORC Industries in 1978, where he wore many hats as a leader in safety and production.

Galen met Kay Krumenauer in 1983. She was his best friend and life-partner for the next 30 years. They loved each other’s company, and together they lived out their curiosity and joy of discovery through countless enriching experiences including concerts, continuing education classes, travels, and family genealogy.

Galen was a man of faith and service to others. Not only did he care for his beloved mother and sister, but he was also an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and lived out a special devotion to Sugar Creek Bible Camp, where he regularly volunteered his time and exceptional carpentry and common-sense life skills to make the camp safe and enjoyable for all visitors. In his later years, Galen was also honored to attend the Freedom Honor Flight with fellow veterans.

Galen will be remembered for his curiosity, bright intellect, skilled handiwork, gentle and soft-spoken modesty, and especially his extraordinary service and concern for others. He was a model for a humble life of generosity, decency, commitment, and faith.

Galen passed from this life on July 11, 2022. He is survived by the extended Olson family: Dick and Marilyn; Krumenauer’s family; and many friends, all of whom deeply adored him. Especially dear to Galen in recent years were Mary and Mark.

Galen was preceded in death by his parents; his three siblings (Harmon Dean, Roger, and Eris); sisters-in-law: (Dorothy and Joyce), Kay; and many of his extended family.

Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, August 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Reverend Joanne Richmond will preside. Galen’s cremains will be interred at the Mabel, Minn., Public Cemetery following the services. Schumacher-Kish is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Should Galen’s friends and family wish to make a donation in Galen’s name, please consider the following: The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), Sugar Creek Bible Camp, the Mabel, Minn., Public Cemetery, or a charity of the donor’s choice.