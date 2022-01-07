HOLMEN—Gareld Dayton, 83, of Holmen passed away peacefully at Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse surrounded by family. He was born May 26, 1938 to Dorothy (Simon) and Gareld Dayton.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and most of all his grandchildren. Back in the day he was a very avid softball player and continued to enjoy every game he could. Watching his grandchildren in their chosen activities was his greatest joy. He had a special place in his heart for all the family dogs. He would visit them daily and bring them treats.

He is survived by his children: Barb Moen-DeSoto, Hope Olson-La Crescent, MN, Cindy Craig, Tracy (Terry) Johnson, Randy Dayton, Kari (Dwayne) Beinborn-Holmen; two daughters-in-law: Judy Dayton and Melissa Dayton; grandchildren: Rick Arentz, Amanda (Nick) Maier, Cassie Dayton, Jerod Dayton, Josh (Christina) Craig, Nicole Craig, Jordan (Amber) Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Emily Dayton, Hayle Dayton, Mitchell Beinborn, and Madeline Beinborn; 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild; brothers: Cecil Dayton, Everrett (Linda) Dayton, Eddy Dayton; sisters: Sharon Pataska, Laura (Ken) Iverson, and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his son Jerry Dayton Jr; two grandsons: Jason Kutil and Adam Johnson; sons-in-law: Kevin Craig and Tim Moen; his parents; sisters: Beverly Dunkel, Edye Pavela, Millie Johnson, and brother Gene Dayton.

A special Thank You to Dr. Mary Bassing, Racheal Keehmen Daniella Wuntgel, all the caring staff at Benedictine Living Community of La Crosse and Eagle Crest (The Heights) of Holmen.

A Memorial Service for Gareld will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday January 9, 2022 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.