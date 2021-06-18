Garett "Gary" H. Bjornstad

Garrett “Gary” H. Bjornstad, 79, of Stoddard, Wis., and La Vernia, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, June 13, 2021, in La Crosse.

A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. For a complete obituary and to leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com.