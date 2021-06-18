 Skip to main content
Garett "Gary" H. Bjornstad

Garett "Gary" H. Bjornstad

Garrett “Gary” H. Bjornstad, 79, of Stoddard, Wis., and La Vernia, Texas, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, June 13, 2021, in La Crosse.

A prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby with military honors by the Coon Valley American Legion Post #116. For a complete obituary and to leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com.

