Garland J. Johnson

MENOMONIE - Garland James Johnson passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Menomonie.

Garland was born in Menomonie, WI on July 19, 1930, to Edwin and Olinda (Dahl) Johnson. He married Mary Louise Grutt at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church on June 30, 1950. To this union three children were born: Bonnie, James and Cynthia. Mary passed away February 21, 2022, at home. They are together again.

Garland worked for over 40 years at Sanna Dairies/Beatrice Foods in Menomonie. He and Mary enjoyed traveling, especially to Nashville. They were avid stock car race fans, traveling to support their favorite racers across Wisconsin and across the country.

In their retirement they worked at Doug's Supermarket and Marketplace stocking shelves and visiting with coworkers and friends. They enjoyed visits from grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Garland is survived by two daughters: Bonnie (Rob) Scheel and Cynthia Anderson; daughter-in-law, Diann Johnson; eight grandchildren: Ryan (Tina) Cook, Randy Cook, Kati Joki, James (Bonnie) Johnson Jr., Jeremie Johnson, Brennen (Chris) Nelson, Manda Link, Bret Severson; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Clifford (Patti) Johnson; brother-in-law, Roger Wieman; and many loving nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; son, James; parents: Edwin and Olinda Johnson; siblings and spouses: Marlys Wieman, Maxine (LaMoyne) Overby, Avis (Jack) Quilling, Richard (Lucy) Johnson; and grand-daughter Kathryn LeAnn.

A Memorial Service for Garland and Mary was held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Sarah Miller officiating. Burial took place at Tramway Cemetery in the Township of Menomonie, Dunn County. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

