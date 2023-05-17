Garlend Fregine

WOODVILLE - Garlend Fregine, age 82, of Woodville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Eau Galle Township.

Gar was born June 6, 1940 to William and Ada (Link) Fregine in Weston Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin. He attended high school in Menomonie and graduated from Elmwood High School in 1959.

He met his future wife, Sharon Moll, at a dance at Pine Point north of Menomonie, and they were married June 8, 1963 at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. They lived in River Falls and Baldwin before moving to the Moll home farm in Eau Galle Township in 1969.

Gar drove milk truck for Hatchville Creamery and worked for Dunn County on the construction of Highway 94. After marriage, Gar worked 8 years at Newport Cold Storage. He farmed full-time starting in 1969 when he and Sharon moved to their home in Eau Galle Township. In 2005, they sold the cows and he retired but kept a few beef cows.

Gar enjoyed his life on the farm and driving out to check the crops. He hunted and fished and enjoyed watching the birds at the feeder, old westerns, and the news. He was an avid reader and was a bit of a history buff. Some of his pastimes were grilling chicken, going for drives, lunch at the A&W, tending the garden on the hill, and taking the grandkids in the old pick-up truck for a ride up the field and through the woods. Gar was a project leader in 4-H and served on church council. Most important to Gar was his family and sitting on the porch with Sharon to watch sunsets.

Preceding him in death were his parents; William and Ada; an infant sister; brothers-in-law Glen Larson and Bill Bowell; sister-in-law Florence Fregine; and grandson Seth Mercord.

Survivors include his wife Sharon; children: Jodi (Pete) Daniels; Lynette (Bob) Horstman; Sheryl (Bob) Mercord; Troy (Sandy) Fregine; Kris (Eric) Engebretson; and John Fregine; grandchildren: Taylor (Anthony) Kreft; Trevor Daniels; Ashley (Shane) Miles; Justine (Andy) Burton; Bryce (Ana) Mercord; Tyler (Jaime) Fregine; Leslie Fregine; Megan (Ethan) Snyder; Sam Passow; Ellie Engebretson; Leah Engebretson; and Taetum Leduc; great grandchildren: Sawyer Kreft; Mason Miles; Athea Miles; Hendrix Burton; Cyrus Mercord; Charlotte Fregine; Madilyn Snyder; Campbell Snyder; brother David Fregine; sister Barb Larson; and sister-in-law Deanne Bowell.

A special thanks to St. Croix Hospice for their assistance to Gar and his family which allowed Gar to be at home during his final days which was so important to him.

Visitation for Garlend was 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. A Celebration of Life was at 12:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran. Private burial was in the Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Woodville.Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling www.keehrfuneralhome.com