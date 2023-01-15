Garnet Bina, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2022. She is preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Vera Lueck; brothers: Lloyd and Gerald. She is survived by husband, Robert; sister, Kathleen Schmidt; children: Timothy (Bobbi) Bina and Julie (Dan) Franklin; grandchildren: Robert Alex Bina (Megan Rundell), Ashly Eicher (Ryan Nickolaus), Mary Franklin, John Franklin, Ken Franklin, George Franklin; great-grandchildren: Xavier Olson and Jack Nickolaus.

Garnet was born and raised near Sparta, Wisconsin and graduated from Sparta High School in 1954. She was married for 66 years. She retired from 3M. She loved polka dancing, square dancing, traveling, assisted at the Czechoslovak Genealogy Society International conferences, coordinated the church ushers, attended Red Hat luncheons, planned the neighborhood National Night Out and organized class reunions. Garnet donated her body to the University of Minnesota Medical School research program.

Special thanks to the St. Croix Hospice team.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Patrick's Church, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m., followed by lunch in the church hall. Garnet loved bright clothing (especially purple), so please wear colorful attire.

In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 3535 72nd St. E, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076.