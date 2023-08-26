Gary C. Romstad

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN - Gary C. Romstad, age 83 of White Bear Lake, MN passed away June 14, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Thorolf and Eleanor (Stee) Romstad, he and his family moved to Winona, Minnesota where he graduated from Winona High School and earned a BS in Education from Winona State College. Gary served in the US Army Reserve.

Gary taught Elementary and Middle School for 33 years; 31 of the years were with ISD #535 in Rochester, Minnesota. He was an avid hunter and vintage British motorcycle enthusiast. Most of all he was a loving husband and father. He and his wife Barbara enjoyed 15 years of retirement in their lake home in NW Wisconsin and traveled extensively.

Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, and sister, Linda Joy Gernes. He is survived by his wife Barbara Romstad, sons Erik Romstad (Lauren) and Carl Romstad (Paj), five granddaughters (Freyja, Penelope, Ayla, Ingrid and Eleanor), niece Susan Tulius (Larry) and nephew Thor Gernes (Chris) as well as numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on July 24, 2023, at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Shoreview, Minnesota. The service will be at 11:00 am with visitation an hour prior.

Memorials can be made to the St. Paul Salvation Army.