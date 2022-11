WINONA—Gary Donald Skappel “Skapps”, 72, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, November 8 in his home with his loving family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer.

The service will be held at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona on Saturday, November 12 at 11:00am, with visitation starting at 9:30am until the time of the service.

A private family burial will take place at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Eitzen, MN. www.hofffuneral.com.