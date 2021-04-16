Gary Edward Lauden, 78, of Caledonia passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Caledonia United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, MN. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the church. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the churches Facebook page, by visiting Caledonia United Methodist Church.

In lieu of lowers and other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Gary’s name are preferred.

