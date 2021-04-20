Gary Gene Page, 72, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Lakeview Health Center in West Salem. He was born on March 2, 1949 in La Crosse to Henry and Lois (Moody) Page. Gary spent many years as an over the road semi driver. He loved fishing and hunting.

He is survived by a son, Ryan (Amanda) Page of Prentice, WI; three grandchildren; a sister, Debbie Grubbs of Medford, WI; two brothers: Hank (Anita) Page of Holmen and Larry (Dorothy) Page of Plano, TX, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Sharon Latshaw and Patricia Pierce.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 22 at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska. Pastor Andy LeFebre will officiate. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com