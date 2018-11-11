Gary R. Hall, 76, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
He was born Oct. 20, 1942, to Robert and Ethel (Carey) Hall.
Gary graduated from Logan High School. He was actively involved in basketball, softball and football in school. He continued his love for the game of softball, playing on multiple tavern league teams; winning multiple city and state championships with some of the greatest players in La Crosse. He loved to reminisce about those games and could talk stats for days.
Gary is survived by five daughters, Carrie (fiancé, Tom Franzini) Hall of Onalaska, Carlene Angel of Pine Mountain, Calif., Jennifer (Pao) Vue of La Crosse, Christina Hall of Holmen and Jessica (Chris) Neff of Mount Pleasant; son, Todd (Laura) Johnson of Sparta; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Jessica, Hannah, Josiah, Caleb, Elijah, Stella, Sebastian, Ava and Liam; and four great-grandchildren, Mercedes, McKinley, Audriauna, and Masen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ethel Hall; a sister, Barbara Thompson; and a granddaughter, Amanda Perez.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Robins Nest Bar & Grill, 328 Goddard St., French Island.
In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for new or gently used baseball gloves to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St., La Crosse.
