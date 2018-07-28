FRENCH ISLAND — Gary “Hutch” Lee Hutschenreuter, 68, of French Island, is now in peace after dying suddenly, of a heart attack Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, in the Gathering Place, with visitation held prior from 5 p.m. until the time of service. Pastor Dave Baldukas will be officiating.
A full obituary may be viewed at couleecremation.com or facebook.com/couleecremation. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.