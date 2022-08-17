VIROQUA—Gary John Krause was born June 4, 1938, to Alfred and Marguerite (Kriese) Krause. He went to be with his Maker on July 30, 2022.

Gary attended Central High School in La Crosse and later served in the Army. He married Sandy Heiser and was blessed with two sons, Gary Michael and Robert. Gary owned Krause Monument in Viroqua and Gary’s Rock Shop. In 1999, he and his wife, Dian, whom he married in 1995, began the countertop manufacturing business known as Elegant Stone Products, Inc.

Gary was an active community member serving the community in many ways. He was the Charter president of the Viroqua Rotary Club, served on the Chamber Board for many years and was on the Viroqua City Council for 8 years. He was a Mason belonging to the Labelle Lodge in Viroqua and a member of the order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Patron many times. He was a member of the Eagles Club and the Vernon County Historical Society where he served as a Board Member and President of the Board for several years. Under Gary’s watch the capital campaign, which financed the museum elevator, was begun

He is survived by his wife, Dian; his sisters: Jackie McClintock of the Quad Cities and Judy (Geno) Mitby of LaCrosse; and his brother, John (Joyce) of Viroqua. He is further survived by grandchildren; great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy; two sons: Gary Michael and Robert; as well as siblings: Alfred (Bud), Richard (Dick), Donald (Tutz), Thomas (Tom), and JoAnn Young.

Memorials may be directed to Vernon County Historical Society (AC/Heating Fund), Driftless Humane Society or The Danny Mitby Children’s Diabetes Fund.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Additional visitation was held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial followed at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.