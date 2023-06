HOLMEN — Gary L. Cook Sr., 84, of Holmen, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Christ is Lord Free Lutheran Church, 1269 County Road PH, Onalaska. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Onalaska City Cemetery. Seland Funeral Home, Coon Valley, is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.