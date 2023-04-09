ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gary L. Hisamoto Stephans, age 77, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home in Onalaska, Wis. He was born on March 29, 1946, to Wallace and Velma (Danielson) Hisamoto in La Crosse, Wis. The couple later divorced. Velma then married James Stephans.

Gary graduated from Del Rio High School in Del Rio, Texas, in 1965. He joined the United States Navy following high school and went on to retire from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant. He also worked full time at Qwest Communications in Minneapolis, Minn., where he retired after 30 years. Gary had a love for fishing, metal detecting, and going to auctions. He was also a very talented marksman, winning competitions in many events. He enjoyed traveling the world, especially making cross country trips on his motorcycle.

Gary is survived by his significant other of over 30 years, Carol Stroeh; daughters: Diana Vandeventer and Cheryl Stephans; grandchildren: Ashley (Jeff) Wasserman, Victor Martinez, Hannah Martinez, and Audriana Stephans; one great-grandchild, Everlee Wasserman; siblings: James (Pam) Stephans, Georgia Schilling, Christine Kimel, John (Debbie) Hisamoto, and Robert Hisamoto; and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by Wallace Hisamoto, James Stephans, and Velma Danielson; sister, Rene Stephans; and sister-in-law, Pat Hisamoto.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse, WI 54601. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Catholic Cemetery in La Crosse. Online condolences are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.