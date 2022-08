ONALASKA — Gary L. Olds, 77, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.