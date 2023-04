SOLDIERS GROVE—Gary LaVerne Everson, age 77, passed away at his home in Soldiers Grove on April 15, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Kickapoo United Lutheran Church rural Soldiers Grove. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Gary will be laid to rest at North Kickapoo Cemetery with luncheon to follow. A full obituary and online condolences may be found at www.vossfh.com.