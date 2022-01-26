LA CROSSE—Gary M. Sebranek, 71, of La Crosse passed away Friday, January 21, 2022 at Gundersen Health System. He was born in La Crosse on February 24, 1950 to Paul and Joy (Emmons) Sebranek. He served with the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam War and was a member of the Stoddard American Legion Post 315. He also proudly served the greater La Crosse community as a funeral director for 35 years.

Gary is survived by two sons: Matthew (Ashli) and Chad (Tippawa); two brothers: David and Todd; two sisters: Vicki (Ray) Cote, and Paula (Ray) Nelson; three nephews: DJ, Paul, and Joey; and granddaughter Isla. He was preceded in death by his brother Steve.

Gary was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his two sons on the backwaters of the Mississippi. He had such good luck fishing in one slough that he gave it the unofficial name, “Sebranek Slough”. He was also known to challenge family and friends to a game of cribbage and reminisce about his beloved 1964 Corvette.

Private funeral services will be held at Dickinson Family Funeral Home in La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate, and burial with military honors will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhome.com