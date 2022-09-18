WESTBY—Gary “Nutsie” Manninger, 76, of Westby and formerly of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.

Gary was born in La Crosse on October 13, 1945, to Carl and Marie (Neuverth) Manninger. He attended La Crosse schools and graduated from La Crosse Central High School. After high school, Gary enlisted in the U. S. Navy serving two tours in Viet Nam with River Assault Squadron 9. He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W. He married Merle Brekke in 1966 and they later divorced.

Gary was an avid fan of all the Wisconsin sports teams. He enjoyed spending free time on the river and, in his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. Gary’s true passion in life was bowling. He was a very skilled and accomplished bowler himself and he owned or assisted in the operations of several area bowling establishments including the Golden Palace, South Lanes, and Nordic Lanes.

He is survived by two sons: Marc (Brenda Hass) Manninger and Shannon (Bridget) Manninger, both of Chaseburg, WI; six grandchildren: Sienna (Mark) Martin, Catherine (Vincent) Ellis, Sally Manninger, Bianca Manninger, Anika Manniger and Ava McAlpine; four great-grandchildren: Anakin and Audrey Ellis, and Tessah and Asher Martin; one brother, Greg Manninger of La Crosse and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Judy Predretti and her husband, Bill; a niece, Linda Pedretti; and his former wife, Merle (Brekke) Manninger Olson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 21st, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, La Crosse. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.