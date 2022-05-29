Gary R. Brosinski

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Stoddard American Legion Hall. Rev. Donald Fox will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Stoddard Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Legion Hall Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.