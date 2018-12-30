HOLMEN — Gary Lee Skoy, 71, of Holmen passed away Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the Mayo Clinic Heath System of La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. The Rev. Jason Stanton will officiate. Burial will follow in Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church. A complete obituary will follow.