Gary Storkel

Gary Lee Storkel, 82, of Tomah passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. He was born March 2, 1937, to Gilbert and Virginia (Yonkey) in Tunnel City, Wis. Gary graduated from Tomah High School in 1955. On Oct. 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Joanne Hamilton. Gary worked at the family business, Tomah Hardware from the age of 15 until the store closed. He worked for Handishop Industries and Tomah Area School District as a bus driver. He always enjoyed having Tuesday’s off, that was his day to go fishing. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family; especially taking his children and grandchildren fishing. He was a loving grandpa and loved teasing his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Steve (Connie) Storkel of Tomah, Kris (Steve) Kuhl of Tomah, Todd (Patty) Storkel of Warrens, Jill (Scott) Garrett of Florida, and Chad (Cindy) Storkel of Warrens; his grandchildren, Dana (Travis) Reinart, Stacy Storkel (fiancée Derek Martin), Nicole (Sam) Visnic, Troy (Courtney) Kuhl, Cara Schroeder, Cory Kurtz, Ashley Gerke, Dylan and Blake Garrett, Sierra and Hunter Storkel; 16 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Blair and Carson Reinart, Mallory and Cooper Visnic, Mikaila, Trenton and Ellie Schroeder, Hayden, Joshua, Able Kurtz, Faith Paulson, Trinity Gerke, Sadie Martin, Charlie and Olivia Kuhl; a brother, Robert (Madeline) Storkel; two brothers-in-law, Donald and Russell Hamilton; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Virginia and Raymond Grovesteen; a sister, Karen (Sis) Steinmetz; and a brother-in-law, Robert Steinmetz.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Bible Ev. Free Church 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah. Pastor Neil Nelson, Steve Kuhl, and Scott Garrett will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah and from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.