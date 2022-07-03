ONALASKA — Gary T. Giesler, Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to Lester Giesler, Sr., and Patricia Hubert on September 9, 1946.

Gary was a selfless person who thought of everyone else before himself. He was a mentor to many and he enjoyed using his many talents to help others. As a Maintenance Engineer, Gary was an independent, hard working leader. People went to him for a listening ear, for welcomed advice, for a shoulder to lean on and for a helping hand. Family and friends were first and foremost in his life. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, putting together models, golfing, great food and gaming with his grandsons.

We would like to give a special thank you to Mayo Hospice and to family and friends who took good care of him over the last few weeks.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Aimee) Giesler, Jr.; his daughter, Sherry (Frank) Tuma; grandsons: Nate (Hannah) Tuma, Jacob Tuma and Max Giesler; brothers and sisters: Barbara (David) Bryant, Lester (Deb) Giesler, Jr., Teri Stitt, Deb (Bobby) Watson; eight nephews and seven nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patricia Hubert; sister, Linda Mages; and brother-in-law, Kelly Stitt.

On Saturday, July 9, services begin at noon with a burial at the Onalaska City Cemetery. Following will be a Family Visitation at 1:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 p.m. with a lunch to follow at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.