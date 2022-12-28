WESTBY—Gary Theige, age 81, of Westby passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born March 23, 1941, to the late Gerhard and Letha (Stefferud) Theige. Gary graduated from Westby High School in 1959, and left to attend college in Stevens Point. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood.

After being discharged, Gary moved to Kenosha and worked for American Motors. When Gary moved back to the Westby area, he started his own excavating business which serviced Westby and surrounding areas until his retirement in 2008.

During his retirement, Gary enjoyed nothing more than sitting around and telling his many stories. He was always a social guy, always giving his friends and family a hard time. Gary was a volunteer on the Westby Fire Department for 27 years. He enjoyed the great outdoors by spending time: fishing, trapping, mushroom and ginseng hunting, and growing tobacco.

Gary is survived by his significant other of 35 years, Wanda Hillblom; his children: Dawn (Anthony) Theige-Parr of La Farge and Mark (Michelle) Theige of Westby; grandchildren: Mason (Abigail), Tanner, Selena, Erika, Tatum, and Payton; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Judy O’Connor; niece, Jennifer Volten; great-nephew, Robert Steers; a grandson, Anthony Parr; and many cousins.

A burial for immediate family will be held at a later date.