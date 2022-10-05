GENOA—Gary W. Oldenburg, 79, of Genoa, passed away peacefully at his home on September 28, 2022. He was born June 14, 1943, in La Crosse, to George and Fern (Allen) Oldenburg. Gary grew up in the Chaseburg area and later moved to Kenosha. In 1964, Gary married Susan Juen, in Genoa. They lived in Kenosha and later moved to Elizabethton, Tenn. He was employed at Snap On Tools for 42 years. They returned to Genoa to enjoy their retirement years. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and putting together puzzles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.