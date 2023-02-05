LA CROSSE — Gary William Coorough, 83, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long-fought battle with several medical conditions.

He was born on May 28, 1939, in La Crosse, Wis., to Bob and Betty (Olson) Coorough. He graduated from Central High School in 1957 and received his bachelor’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 1963. He taught math and science at Lincoln Junior High for 5 years prior to joining the faculty of UW-La Crosse in 1968. He then earned his master’s degree from UW-La Crosse in 1969 and continued working there for 36 years running the film library and eventually textbook rental, retiring in 2004.

Gary was married to Stephanie Zeimet on April 26, 1980, and they enjoyed 42 years together. Gary is survived by his four children, of whom he was extremely proud: Timothy (Danette) Coorough, Randall (Cara) Coorough, Kristi Henry and Nicholas (Carissa) Coorough; his grandchildren: Jason, Trevor, Alyssa, Casey, Claire, Elise, Kennedy and Carter Coorough, Gabe and Abby Henry; his siblings: Danny (Carol) Raith, Clare (Linda) Raith, and Cheryl (Mike) Merfeld; nephews: Bob Lundstad, Greg (Kelly) Lundstad, Evan Zeimet, Mike (Christian) Merfeld, Rob Merfeld; nieces: Betsy Lundstad, Becky (Scott) Roob and Sarah (Jason) Pridemore; along with brothers and sisters- in-law: Edward (Donna), Anna, Tom, and Symantha Zeimet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Betty Coorough; and sister, Cathy Lundstad.

Gary was very involved in his children’s activities, whether it was cross country, gymnastics, karate, show choir or the Wisconsin Singers, to name a few. He was an avid golfer for most of his life. He also enjoyed tennis, gardening, the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, his pets, hunting, fishing, camping and time on the Mississippi with his kids.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at First Congregational Church, 2503 Main St., La Crosse. Rev. R. Kent Cormack will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UW-La Crosse Foundation.

Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crosse Chapel, is assisting the family.