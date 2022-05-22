 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gaylord E. Zastrow

HOLMEN — Gaylord E. Zastrow, 85, of Holmen passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N Main Street, Holmen. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Memorial Cemetery in Alma, Wis. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

