Gene D. Semb, 81, passed away Monday, Aug. 6, 2018.
Gene is survived by his special companion, Rachael Herman; his children, Natalie (Dave) Weiss, Nadine (Kevin) O’Malley, Nina (Sean) Koch and Neal (Kelly) Semb; eight grandchildren, Emily (Kyle) Evan, Molly Goeller, Jeff (Katie) Weiss, Josh (Ariane) Sanders, Luke Semb, Tyler Koch, Erik Semb, and Adam Koch; five great-grandchildren, Emerson, Hailee, Carson, Leighton and Tenlee; sisters, Carol (Danny) Hagen, Wanda (Roy) Krueger; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Elaine (Hanson); parents; and seven siblings.
A celebration of life for Gene will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, at St Paul’s Lutheran Missouri Synod, N40558 Cty. Road O, Whitehall.