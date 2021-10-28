 Skip to main content
Gene G. Schulze

Gene G. Schulze, 79, of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away October 26, 2021, at Springbrook Village in La Crescent, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. Pastor Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Friday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, both at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge or arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

A complete obituary will follow in Friday’s La Crosse Tribune.

