Gene G. Schulze

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, Minn. Pastor Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., Friday, and from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, both at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge or arrangements.