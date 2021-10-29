CALEDONIA, MN—Gene Gordon Schulze, 79, of Caledonia, MN passed away, Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Springbrook Village of La Crescent.

He was born Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942, in Caledonia, MN, to Fremont and Hannah (Schroeder) Schulze. He attended Caledonia Grade School and Caledonia High School.

Gene married Rita Graf on May 23, 1964 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. They enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. They cherished 49 loving years together until Rita’s passing in 2014. Gene began farming at a very young age and continued until he retired at age 65. He was a second-generation farmer who took great pride in his farming operation. Gene raised Holstein dairy cattle and feeder pigs. He was proud of his animals and the upkeep of his farm and buildings.

Gene enjoyed fishing trips with his brothers and nephews and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. After he retired from farming, Gene drove school bus for Schmitz Bus Line. Later in life, he vacationed to the Bahamas, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica with his grandchildren prior to Parkinson’s taking away his ability to travel. Gene was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Caledonia.

Survivors include his daughters: Julie (Dan) Wiebke of Onalaska, WI and Jodi (Bill) Petersen of La Crescent, MN; six grandchildren: Mara, Amanda and Melissa Wiebke; Hannah, Isaac and Samuel Petersen; sisters and brothers-in-law: Joanne Schulze and Dorothy Schulze, both of Caledonia, Jim McCormick, Caledonia, Loretta (Norval) Ladsten, Mabel, MN, John (Judy) Graf, La Crescent, David Graf (Roxanne Adams), Cave Creek, AZ and Kathy Nelson, Caledonia.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jason; his wife, Rita; his parents; brothers Leland and Garland; sister Elaine Wilhelm; sisters-in-law Anne Schulze and Anna Marie McCormick and brothers-in-law Paul Wilhelm and Steven Nelson.

A funeral service will be Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston, Caledonia. Pastor Jon Wolff will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and again 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice and Springbrook Village of La Crescent for their loving care of Gene these past four years.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord will award me on that day – and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing. 1 Timothy 4:7-8.