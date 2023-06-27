ELK CREEK—Gene J. Marsolek, 83 of Elk Creek, WI, passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023, with family by his side at Grandview Care Center in Blair.

Gene was born on September 12, 1939, in Arcadia, to Clifford and Agatha (Halama) Marsolek. On July 14 of 1962, he married Betty L. Brown and was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Gene started his career working for the Trempealeau Co. Land Conservation, then went home to take over the family farm and who was also involved in the community. Gene became a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and the Town of Hale Chairman for four years. Gene was President and on the Riverland Energy board for two terms, and a member of the Elk Creek Community Club and Snowmobile Club. Gene was also a member of the Farmers Union and Trempealeau County Farm Bureau for years.

Gene is survived by his children, Debbie (Duane) Anderson of Fountain City, Danny (Brenda) Marsolek of Dover, MN, and David (Mary) Marsolek of Whitehall; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marjorie Pierzina of Arcadia, Nancy (Keith) Anderson of Onalaska, and Faith (Bryon) Crawford of Sparta; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Randy Marsolek; daughter, Christy Steele; grandson, Lucas Marsolek; great-grandson, Jacob Schiller; and brother-in-law, David Pierzina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Friends and family are welcome for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church.

Gene will be laid to rest in the church cemetery. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.