LA CROSSE—Gene Lawrence Mossing (78) of La Crosse died Wednesday, August 2, 2023 surrounded by his family while overlooking the Mississippi River.

Gene was born July 26, 1945 in River Falls, Wisconsin to Milfred and Marvel Mossing. He moved with his family to Rushford, Minnesota where he graduated from Rushford High School in 1963. In high school, Gene was the “bread and butter” of the football team and very active in scouting. A passion for the outdoors led him to study geology and biology at Winona State University. During college, Gene was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany for 3 years. Upon his discharge in 1969, he spent time traveling in Europe. He returned home and completed his degree at WSU.

Gene and Joanne “Jo” Karsten met in 1970. They fell in love in a short period of three months and eloped near Little Falls, Minnesota. Following graduation, he worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service while studying towards his master’s degree. Gene then took a job with Winona County Sanitation and Environmental Services. Later, he became the Solid Waste Manager for Olmsted County where he received many achievements and awards. He retired in 2009. After retirement, he and Jo moved to their home on the river in La Crosse with, as Gene would put it, “the best view around.” As a staunch advocate for the environment, Gene was instrumental in fighting for and establishing eco-friendly waste and recycling programs.

Gene was a proud member of the Rushford American Legion and was a charter member of the Winona, MN chapter of the Sons of Norway. Gene will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a person of honor, integrity, and innate decency. His 2 rules for living were: “you have to have humor to get through life” and “you see and you know.”

Survivors include his beloved wife, Jo; three daughters, Siri Gene Mossing (Wade Goss) of Stewartville, Minnesota, Nicole Mossing (Jeffrey) Caputo of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Turi Jo (Ryan) Curry of Phoenix, Arizona; and two grandchildren, Sullivan Gene and Marvel Curry. Gene is also survived by 2 brothers-in-law, Steve and David (Terri) Karsten, 4 nieces and 3 nephews, loving cousins, and his bonus daughter, Lindsey Belz of Carlsbad, California. Gene was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be 2-5 p.m., Saturday, September 23, at the La Crosse Club, 250 Front Street South, La Crosse, WI 54601. A celebrant service will be led by Funeral Celebrant and friend, Dianne Rislow, at 3 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to Coulee Region Humane Society or United Fund for the Arts and Humanities in La Crosse. Hoff Funeral Home and Blaschke Schneider Funeral Home are assisting the family with arrangements. hofffuneral.com.