Gene Mossing
LA CROSSE - Gene Mossing, 78, of La Crosse died August 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be 2-5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the LaCrosse Club , La Crosse. Celebrant Service at 3:00 p.m. www.hofffuneral.com.
Gene Mossing
LA CROSSE - Gene Mossing, 78, of La Crosse died August 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be 2-5:00 p.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the LaCrosse Club , La Crosse. Celebrant Service at 3:00 p.m. www.hofffuneral.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.