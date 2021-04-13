CHARLES CITY, Iowa—Services for GeNeil Forer-Strassburg will be held at 11:30 a.m. on April 23, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery in LaCrosse. GeNeil passed January 26, 2021 in Charles City, Iowa.

GeNeil married Edward Forer on April 11, 1958 and together had one daughter, Lynn. After Edward’s passing she was married to George Strassburg. The family moved to Iowa in 1984. She worked for over 30 years caring for elderly as a CNA and loved every minute of it. She will be remembered for always telling jokes and her spunky attitude.