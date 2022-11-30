Geneva Lou Canfield McNaughton passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at the age of 100, at home. She was healthy until her 100th year. She lived a very good life, loved and was loved by family and friends.

Geneva was a strong and smart woman, generous and devoted to her family. She was quiet and a big reader. She was a great seamstress and knitter. She also did boxes full of genealogy for both sides of her family. She was a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, formed a church library in the Presbyterian Church of Ashland, Wisconsin, and served as a longtime library volunteer at the Rhinelander Library. She was the local leader in the Rhinelander area for the Ross Perot campaign. She loved bike rides, walks, cross country skiing, canoeing and was a wonderful cook and pie baker in her younger years.

Geneva and her husband, Gene, grew up in Menomonie and graduated in 1940 from Menomonie High School in Menomonie. Geneva then attended Miss Brown's School in Milwaukee for one school year, after which she was employed in the office of the O and N Lumber Company of Menomonie. Gene and Geneva were married just after World War II. He returned from service in the Army Air Force in Italy in October 1945, and they married Dec. 10, 1945. While Gene attended the University of Minnesota, Geneva worked two secretarial jobs, one at a radio station. When Gene found a position in state probation and parole, they moved to Rhinelander about 1948, where Geneva gave birth to their three children. Soon after, they transferred to Sheboygan for about a year, then back to their hometown of Menomonie for about nine years, to Ashland for 14 years and then back to Rhinelander for 23 years. Finally, they moved to Reedsburg to be near their daughter Nora and grandchildren Ben, Barry and Daniel. Geneva lived in Reedsburg about 20 years and spent her last year between Reedsburg and Cazenovia, Wisconsin.

Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Gene McNaughton (1923-2014); her son, Scott McNaughton (1951-2020); her parents, Herb and Katherine Kennedy Canfield; her sister Virginia (Reuben) Schafer; and brother Tom (Dorie) Canfield.

She is survived by daughters: Nora Kuzay of Cazenovia, Wisconsin, and Ginny (Paul) Walker of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; grandsons: Ben Kuzay of Cazenovia, Barry (Ashley) Kuzay of Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, and Daniel Kuzay of Sturgeon Bay; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Kuzay of Sturgeon Bay, Donald and Victor Kuzay of Cazenovia; her sister-in-law Mary Lou Millar of Chittenango, New York; nephews, nieces, and great nephews and nieces.

By her request, there will be no funeral. Burial of her ashes will be in spring, in the Waubeek Cemetery near Durand, Wisconsin, alongside Gene and Scott's ashes.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.