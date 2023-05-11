BLOOMER — Genevieve Ann (Shoemaker) Score, age 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Chippewa Falls. Jenny was born March 8, 1933, to Lyman and Clara (Loew) Shoemaker in Plymouth, Wisconsin. She grew up in City Point with 13 siblings.

Jenny moved to Chippewa Falls early in life and met the love of her life at the Pines Ballroom. She married Bertram Score on June 29, 1954, and they made their home in Bloomer. They enjoyed visiting their cabin in Webster, fishing, going to the casino and taking bus trips together.

Jenny loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending family parties.

She was employed at the Nadeau Grocery Store, Padrutt Photo Store and Olson’s Funeral Home and was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, going to Hardees with friends on Sundays and spending a little time at the casino. Many people would describe Jenny as the most kind, fair, generous, humble and classy person they knew.

She is survived by her children: Linda (Greg) Zerbian of Chippewa Falls, Dean Score of West Hollywood, California, and Gary (Lori) Score of Bloomer; grandchildren: Tyler Zech, Tara (Dewayne) Neal, Megan Crowell, Kyle (Morgan) Zerbian, Derek Score, Danelle (fiance Cole Ciokiewicz) Score and Leah Score; great-grandson, Chance Crowell; siblings: Herbert (Jean) Shoemaker, Clara (Nick) Gonnering, William Shoemaker, Shirley (John) Tollaksen, Beverly (Terry) Kimball and Rick Reshel; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and her furry friend, Toby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram Score, in 2020; parents, Lyman and Clara Shoemaker; brothers: Lyman, Roger and David Shoemaker; sisters: Betty Reshel, Dorothy Herrmann, Susan Shoemaker and Caroline Russo; sisters-in-law: Doris Shoemaker and Lorraine Shoemaker; brother-in-law, Joe Russo.

Funeral services for Bert and Jenny will be held at noon Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer with a visitation one hour before the service. Inurnment will be in the North Catholic Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the White Pine.

