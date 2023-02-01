COON VALLEY—Genevieve (Jean) Esther Hage, 82, of Coon Valley, Wisconsin, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and graduated from Westby High School in 1959. On June 20, 1959, she married M.O. Roger Hage in Westby, Wisconsin. After their marriage, Jean and Roger lived in La Crosse and the surrounding area, and for a short time in Washington state, before they moved to a small farm near Coon Valley. Jean worked in her father’s business (Olson Fly & Lure), at the Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, and for the Vernon County Health Department prior to her retirement. Jean was a strong and positive person who enjoyed visiting with her friends and family and volunteering to help others. She also loved to travel, play with her pets, and listen to music, especially from the 1950’s.

Jean is survived by four children and their families: David and Jill (Sheard) Hage of Lincoln, Nebraska; Debra Hage of Coon Valley; Richard Hage of Castle Rock, Colorado; and Jon and Ruth (Lemke) Hage of West Salem, Wisconsin. She has nine grandchildren: Benjamin, Brian, and Bethany Hage of Lincoln; Jennifer and Jeffrey Hage of Castle Rock; and Brynn, Ada, and Macy Hage of West Salem. Jean is also survived by her sister, Linda (Olson) Clausen; her sister-in-law, Annie (Hage) Piske; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Palmer and Esther (Siverhus) Olson and her husband, M.O. Roger Hage, who died in 2007. She was also preceded in death by two children, Lori Ann Hage and Lisa Kay Hage, who both died in 1960. Other members of her immediate family who preceded her in death were her brother, Ronald Olson and her daughter-in-law, Michelle (Allen) Hage. She was also preceded in death by several brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, and uncles.

A Funeral Service was held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby. Pastor Amanda Schultz-Garcia will officiate. A visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Jean will be laid to rest at Westby Coon Prairie Cemetery following the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.