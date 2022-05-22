ONALASKA — It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, Genevieve Meckelberg, on May 12, 2022, at the age of 94. Genevieve passed peacefully in the home of her daughter Jeanne Dunlap of Onalaska, Wis.
She is survived by one sister, Charmaine Searle of Fon du Lac, Wis., and four daughters: Jacquelynn Mason of Lake Mills, Wis., Jeanne Dunlap of Onalaska, Wis., Deborah Morgan-Meckelberg of Oshkosh, Wis., and Beth Hammon of Ontario, Wis.
The family will be holding a private service. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.