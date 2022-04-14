ONALASKA—George A. Luecke, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ, with his family by his side.

George was born in St. Paul, MN, on October 30, 1946, to Frances and Alfred Luecke. He graduated from St. Paul Central High School in 1964, and went on to attend the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State, where he played baseball and majored in political science. Upon graduation from college in 1968, he began working for Sears, where he stayed until he retired at age 55. After retiring, he started a partnership in a business, Old World Bricks, where he worked up until his passing. George married the love of his life, Pamela Rokke, on October 18, 1969, in Warren, MN. Together they had four children who they raised in Onalaska, WI, and were his pride and joy. After his retirement, George and Pam spent six months of the year in Onalaska, WI, and six months in Mesa, AZ.

George loved spending time with his family and had a special knack for making everyone laugh and enjoy themselves with his funny antics, quick wit, made up languages, and hysterical mishaps. You could not spend more than five minutes in the same room with him and not smile; he lit up the room and was always the life of the party. Whether it be camping, fishing, golfing, cheering on the Vikings, playing competitive softball, or watching his kids and grandkids play a multitude of sports, George did it all with energy and enthusiasm.

He was a beloved coach for both baseball and hockey for many years, where he made lifelong memories and friendships. George not only loved watching and coaching his kids in athletics, but also lived a very active lifestyle. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and looked forward to hunting season each year. In addition, George strived to exercise daily and could be found running, swimming, lifting weights, and working out at the YMCA, or going on long, daily walks with his favorite four-legged friend, Bandit. He also loved music and never hesitated to sing along to his favorite oldies or country hits or break into dance. George lived life to its fullest each day and helped those around him do the same.

George is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pam Luecke and his four children: Jill (Jim) Phippen of Eau Claire, WI; Sara (Ryan) DeVoe of Carmel, IN; Ryan (Mandy) Luecke, of Olathe, KS; and Susan (Kris) Roberts of Colorado Springs, CO. He also cherished and was adored by his 15 grandchildren: Austin, Alyssa, and Adam Phippen; Tatum, Crew, Tenly, Micah, and Team DeVoe; Ashley, Brooke and Lauren Luecke; and Jansen, Landry, London, and Teague Roberts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.