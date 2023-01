LA CROSSE—George “Chut” Landkoski, age 103 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023.Mass of Christian Burial for George will be held at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St. S., La Crosse, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. George will be laid to rest in the Catholic Cemetery of La Crosse. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family. Full obituary at www.blaschkeschneider.com.