GALESVILLE—George David Sczypiorski, 81, of Galesville, died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Our Town Assisted Living, Tomah, Wisconsin, where he was a resident.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 11:30 A.M., at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until service time.