ONALASKA — George Albert De Florian, 74, of Onalaska passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Gundersen Health System. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main St. Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska, and again from 10 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church. A full obituary will be provided. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.