LA CROSSE—George E. Brown, Jr., 86, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Eagle Crest South of La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse, on October 17, 1935 to George and Augusta (Schade) Brown. He married Margaret Losen on November 24, 1951 at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

George had a successful 65-year membership with the International Union of Operating Engineers. He proudly served as an integral Business Agent for organizing the Interstate Systems throughout Wisconsin. He also served as the International Business Representative-Region 6 out of Washington DC and later retired as Wage Compliance Director for Local 139.

George spent his free time on his lawn mower or in his well-stocked NASCAR-themed mechanic shop. When you drove by and saw his shop door open, you knew he was in his happy place. Countless hours were spent not only fixing things, but more significantly, building relationships, telling stories, and educating grandkids about life.

Papa George loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He welcomed them with a pinch on the cheek, took them for tractor rides, put them to work in the garden, and taught them the value of money.

George and Margaret enjoyed their beautiful home in Pharr, TX during the Wisconsin winter months. When family and friends would come to visit, George would get a kick out of taking them on a shopping trip across the border.

Some of George’s other favorite interests included the construction of his model train set and fishing. George loved to be on the water with Margaret and the rest of his family and friends. He’d spend numerous hours rigging poles and putting “special” jigs together, all to ensure at the end of the day he had the tallest tales to tell.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; three children: Deb (Bob) Hurd, Cindy (Bob) Stuckey, and Richard “Butch” (Jackie) Brown; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly.

George was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Shirley Labus and Dorothy Bright.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, 530 Main St., La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of service.

A special thank you for his support and care from Eagle Crest South and the hospital doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic Health System.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to A.L.M. Charities.