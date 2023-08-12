LA CROSSE — George Edward Miles Jr., 88, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Hillview Health Care Center, La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 2, 2023, at the American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska. The celebration will begin at noon and go until 4 p.m., with military honors at 12:30 p.m. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.