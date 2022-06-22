George Howard Franklin

VIROQUA – We sadly relay the passing of George Howard “Bud” Franklin, Jr. on the morning of June 13, 2022. He was the son of George Sr. and Lucille (Porter) Franklin.

George was born in Ventura, Iowa, on May 5th, 1932, and grew up in nearby Nora Springs. He served in the US Air Force in Biloxi, MS from 1951—1955, where he met his wife, Waunelle Bowen. They raised two daughters, Mary (Liz) and Joyce, in Beloit, WI.

George was a natural engineer with a passion for aeronautics. From massive diesel engines at Fairbanks-Morse to manufacturing systems in his long career at Gilman Engineering, he was always learning, doing, and working. He could fix anything, and never stopped using that knowledge to benefit others. He will be remembered fondly for his deep generosity, his practical good nature, and a particular love of airplanes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ester; wife; and daughter, Joyce.

He is survived by his younger brother, Bob; two sisters: Rose Anne and Linda; daughter, Liz; and two grandsons: Adam and Leo Cox.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Visitors were welcomed at 9:00 a.m. and the service began at 10:00 a.m., with light refreshments to follow. A graveside burial service was held the following day at Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit.

Memorial gifts may be given to St. Mary’s, or White House Retreat in St. Louis, MO.