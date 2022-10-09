MINNETONKA — George Howard Grangaard passed away on September 23 at 90 years of age. He is preceded in death by Elizabeth (Betty), his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, and son Mark (Bunny). He is survived by children Jane, Paul (Carol Stumpf), Susan (Wiens), seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

George was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and raised his family in Winona, Minnesota, while a professor at Winona State University. He was honored to have taught at Winona State University in the Education Department for 28 years and was instrumental in initiating, directing and teaching in the graduate remedial teaching program, where he instructed students how to teach reading techniques to struggling readers.

George was a veteran of the United States Army. As the first member of his family to attend college, he was very proud of his educational accomplishments. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Wisconsin State College, a Master of Science degree in Education from Winona State University and a Doctor of Education degree from Ball State University. He continued with postdoctoral studies at New York University.

George built his own cabin so he could hunt and fish with family and friends. He shared his enthusiasm for the outdoors with his family on summer vacations traveling the country with trailer in tow. He enjoyed daily readings of the Bible and found comfort in its teachings.

A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be sent to NC Little Hospice House in Edina, Minn.